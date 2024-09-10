Advertisement
UCOL nursing students elected to Māori nursing leadership roles

Manawatu Guardian
Davis Ferguson and Morgan Beugelsdyk.

Second-year UCOL Manawatū nursing students Morgan Beugelsdyk and Davis Ferguson have been elected to key positions within Māori nursing.

Pahīatua woman Morgan Beugelsdyk (Ngāti Kahungunu) has been elected as the chair student representative for the Māori Nursing Council, Te Kaunihera o Ngā Neehi.

Beugelsdyk’s journey into nursing and leadership is rooted in her personal experiences. The 29-year-old has wanted to be a nurse since high school, and her first job was in an end-of-life dementia care facility.

Her journey then took a significant turn when she returned home to care for her dying father, an experience that deepened her passion for nursing.

The role of chair requires her to listen to Māori student nurses, gather their voice and share the information with other council members who filter it down to their respective campuses.

“It’s a role that requires leadership and a deep commitment to listening and advocating for others,” she said.

Davis Ferguson and Morgan Beugelsdyk .
Her role also involves sitting on the Tuakana Council, where she listens to the voices of Māori nurses and shares their insights with student representatives across the country.

Palmerston North man Davis Ferguson, 23, has been appointed as chair of Te Rūnanga Tauira, the student component of the New Zealand Nursing Organisation (NZNO).

The role sees him represent more than 4000 nursing students.

Ferguson (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāi Tūhoe) said his journey into nursing was driven by a deep desire to advocate for better healthcare outcomes for Māori.

“I wanted to be an advocate for my family, who have often struggled with poor health literacy,” he said.

“I want to be the bridge between them and the healthcare system.”

Ferguson’s new role comes with the responsibility of advocating for the needs of nursing students, particularly Māori.

He is focused on addressing the cultural challenges within the healthcare system and ensuring that the voices of Māori students are heard.

“There’s a lack of cultural competency in the workforce, and it’s something we need to address,” he said.

“We’re here to advocate for students, to mediate between them, the heads of schools, and our future employers.”


