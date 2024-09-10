“It’s a role that requires leadership and a deep commitment to listening and advocating for others,” she said.

Davis Ferguson and Morgan Beugelsdyk .

Her role also involves sitting on the Tuakana Council, where she listens to the voices of Māori nurses and shares their insights with student representatives across the country.

Palmerston North man Davis Ferguson, 23, has been appointed as chair of Te Rūnanga Tauira, the student component of the New Zealand Nursing Organisation (NZNO).

The role sees him represent more than 4000 nursing students.

Ferguson (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāi Tūhoe) said his journey into nursing was driven by a deep desire to advocate for better healthcare outcomes for Māori.

“I wanted to be an advocate for my family, who have often struggled with poor health literacy,” he said.

“I want to be the bridge between them and the healthcare system.”

Ferguson’s new role comes with the responsibility of advocating for the needs of nursing students, particularly Māori.

He is focused on addressing the cultural challenges within the healthcare system and ensuring that the voices of Māori students are heard.

“There’s a lack of cultural competency in the workforce, and it’s something we need to address,” he said.

“We’re here to advocate for students, to mediate between them, the heads of schools, and our future employers.”



