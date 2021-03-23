Thriller Wait Until Dark on stage at Foxton Little Theatre

Plunge into darkness and try not to scream during Wait Until Dark, the first production of the year for Foxton Little Theatre.
Written by Frederick Knott, author of Dial M for Murder, and directed by Carl Terry, Wait Until Dark was a hugely popular movie in the 1960s, winning an Oscar for Audrey Hepburn, and has continued to be produced for the stage since.
Susy Henderson lives a simple life as a housewife, despite being blind. While away on business, her husband Sam unknowingly smuggles a peculiar doll filled with drugs into their home.
One night Susy becomes the key in a clever conman's scheme to steal the doll. With the help of the young girl upstairs, Susy unravels his plan but quickly becomes the bait in a deadly game of cat and mouse. Get ready for an edge-of-the-seat thriller.
A dinner and show option is available on Saturday nights.
The Details
What: Wait Until Dark
When: 7.30pm each Friday and Saturday from April 2 to 17
Where: Foxton Little Theatre
Tickets: Bookings are a must and can be made at Property Brokers Foxton on 06 363 0022.