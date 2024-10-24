It might sound strange, but the topic of dementia was seldom discussed at Memory Cafe. It’s a tea and coffee group offering nothing more that friendship, respite and support for people, their caregivers and whānau, an “opportunity to meet with like-minded people that may be experiencing or have experienced loss through dementia”.

Dementia adviser Andrea Hodgetts said nearby Memory Cafes in Levin, Woodville and Dannevirke were all well-attended, but the Palmerston North Memory Cafe fell away post-Covid. It was reignited last month, with another one planned at The Elm Cafe in Fitzherbert Ave on November 5, at 10am-11.30.

Hodgetts said they’re going to be a regular thing now, held on the first Tuesday of each month, starting at 10.30am, The Elms owners had reached out to offer their premise as a venue, also touched by recent episodes of the TV programme.

“When new people come along the group makes them feel so welcome. It’s a friendly environment where people on the same journey don’t feel like they have to be more than what they are,” she said.

“It’s a chance to talk about other things. To just be ... normal. Not trying to avoid it, just trying to bring normality to the situation. To have a cuppa and a chat.”

Hodgetts said the cafes were a safe environment and there was an awareness that the conversation can be slowed so that no one gets left behind, and you don’t have to bring up confusing or complicated topics of conversation.

Often people just liked to relax and talk about reflections and memories at their own pace.

Meanwhile, Alzheimer’s Manawatū manager Tracy Lynn said since The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes programme had aired on television they had received multiple inquiries from families and clients wanting to join programmes and find out more about support available.

Some of the people at Alzheimers Manawatū that helped with a recent Memory Walk - Angie Bradshaw, Tracy Lynn Barbie Knox and Rona Turqueza.

“It is helping to normalise something that is normal,” she said.

Alzheimers Manawatū-Horowhenua were planning another question and answer session, this time Feilding Library on November 4, where anyone can attend listen to a presentation and feel free to ask questions.

More than 70 people attended three recent Q&A sessions, held at Palmerston North.

For more information contact Alzheimers Manawatū, Marion Kennedy Centre, phone 06 3579539 ext 202.