The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes star shares young onset dementia experience

One key difference this season is that most of the cast are younger, having been diagnosed with dementia under the age of 65. And while some are still able to work, others have had to give up their careers.
“I’m excited for people to see that we can still contribute to society,” Wolkers says.
As The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes brings her journey to a wider audience, her message to the community remains simple.
“Be kind, you never know what someone is going through.”
With the support of her family, friends and the Ngatea community, Wolker says she continues to face dementia with grace, determination and a whole lot of heart.
Stadler-Hanekom says while Dementia New Zealand and its affiliates, such as Dementia Waikato, offer support, more needs to be done to ensure the availability of local services.
“We need more dementia-friendly activities and groups, especially for younger people; Lois is still independent, but services like cognitive therapy are difficult to access in our area due to funding limits.”
She also points to the importance of community awareness.
“Dementia isn’t just an old person’s disease,” she says.
“It can affect people in their 30s or 40s; like Lois; we need to build communities that understand that and make them safer and more inclusive for people with dementia.”
Dementia Waikato senior dementia adviser Janine Appleby, who has worked closely with Wolkers, agrees there is a need for greater public understanding of dementia, particularly when it affects younger people.
“It can take an average of four years for people with young onset dementia to get diagnosed.
“This is because many health professionals don’t initially consider dementia when symptoms appear in younger people. Lois’s story is unfortunately common, and it highlights the importance of seeking second opinions and pushing for answers.
“Lois is an example of how, with the right backing from family, community and professionals, people with young onset dementia can live fulfilling lives. But it’s also a reminder that we need more resources to support those living with dementia, especially in rural areas.”
What is early-onset or younger-onset dementia?
It’s estimated that more than 5000 New Zealanders have early-onset or younger-onset dementia, according to the Younger Onset Dementia Aotearoa Trust.
It’s defined as dementia diagnosed in a person younger than 65, though they can start experiencing changes and symptoms associated with dementia from their 50s or even their 40s. Those symptoms include changes in personality, mood, memory, problem-solving, or organisational and planning skills.
For more information, resources and support, visit Dementia New Zealand’s website here.