“We’ve had a really good response. It’s a lovely collection of paintings and prints that were acquired for her own enjoyment, including five paintings that date back to the 1800s that I presume she inherited from her mother,” she said.

Arohanui Hospice chief executive Clare Randall said the bequest spoke of Hoogendyk’s lifelong commitment to contributing to the wellbeing of others and the exhibition is a unique opportunity for the public to view her art collection.

“Arohanui Hospice is deeply grateful for Hendrika’s incredible generosity. Her thoughtful bequest ensures that her legacy lives on, both in the beauty of the art collection and in the essential care that these funds will help provide to our patients and their families,” she said.

Arohanui Hospice in Palmerston North has been providing specialist palliative care for people with a life-limiting illness in the Manawatū, Tararua, Horowhenua and Rangitīkei regions since 1991. As a practising lawyer, Hoogendyk was involved in setting up the initial trust.

The majority of patients cared for each year by Arohanui Hospice have cancer or non-malignant conditions such as motor neuron disease, respiratory disease and heart disease, free of charge.

A painting from the collection of the late Hendrika Hoogendyk, who bequethed 69 works to be sold, with proceeds going to Arohanui Hospice.

The public is invited to visit the exhibition, view the collection, and purchase pieces that resonate with them, knowing that each acquisition will support the hospice’s mission of providing specialist palliative care and support to people with life limiting illnesses at no charge.

Each work is for sale with Hospice receiving 100% of the proceeds. The available works range from European landscapes - painted in the late 1880s, by established overseas artists - to works created by New Zealand artists, as recently as 2023.

Two large paintings by Jack Register depict views of Foxton Beach, while native birds feature in a number of paintings and prints, including four limited edition prints by Bruce Harvey.

The Hospice was only partly funded by Government and relied on fundraising to meet the shortfall. In the 2024-2025 financial year the fundraising target was an estimated $4 million.

Randall said Hospice wanted to thank Zimmerman Art Gallery for hosting the work and bringing the exhibition to life. The exhibition runs until Sunday, December 1. Gallery open hours 11am to 3pm, Thursday to Sunday.



