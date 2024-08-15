Advertisement
Arohanui Hospice seeks community input to shape future care services

2 mins to read
Arohanui Hospice chief executive Clare Randall says it's important to hear directly from the community.

Arohanui Hospice wants to hear from Ōtaki, Foxton, and Levin residents about the future of hospice services in the region.

Over the next few weeks, the hospice would be hosting public forums for members of the community to share their ideas and guide the development of future hospice and community palliative care services, Arohanui Hospice chief executive Clare Randall said.

“We are committed to providing the best possible care for our patients and their families. This is why it’s so important for us to hear directly from the community. We want to ensure that our plans for the future reflect the needs and expectations of those we serve.”

The forums will feature open discussions so participants can share what they believe works well in hospice services and the areas they feel need improvement.

Randall said feedback gathered during the sessions would be invaluable in helping Arohanui Hospice improve and adapt its services to meet the needs of the community better.

“We genuinely appreciate the support of our community, and we believe that your input is vital to our success. There is no such thing as a silly idea and we encourage everyone to come forward with their thoughts. Together we can build the future we want for hospice care in our region.”

The sessions would be run independently from the hospice to allow participants to speak freely and honestly and ensure transparency and confidentiality, she said.

Arohanui Hospice has been providing specialist palliative care since 1991, supporting patients with life-limiting illnesses in the Manawatū, Tararua, Horowhenua, and Rangitīkei regions.

Randall said their holistic care approach addressed the physical, psychosocial, spiritual, and cultural needs of patients and their families, and was free of charge.

The hospice relies on community support to cover funding shortfalls, needing to raise $3.4 million in the 2024-25 financial year.

Event details:

  • Ōtaki: Wednesday, August 21, at 1pm, Ōtaki Memorial Hall, 69 Main St, Ōtaki.
  • Foxton: Wednesday, September 4, at 11am, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 92 Main St, Foxton.
  • Levin: Wednesday, September 4, at 1.30pm, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10 Bath St, Levin.
  • For more information about the sessions, contact Katharine Tongs on 06 350 2318.
