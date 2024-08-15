Arohanui Hospice chief executive Clare Randall says it's important to hear directly from the community.

Arohanui Hospice wants to hear from Ōtaki, Foxton, and Levin residents about the future of hospice services in the region.

Over the next few weeks, the hospice would be hosting public forums for members of the community to share their ideas and guide the development of future hospice and community palliative care services, Arohanui Hospice chief executive Clare Randall said.

“We are committed to providing the best possible care for our patients and their families. This is why it’s so important for us to hear directly from the community. We want to ensure that our plans for the future reflect the needs and expectations of those we serve.”

The forums will feature open discussions so participants can share what they believe works well in hospice services and the areas they feel need improvement.

Randall said feedback gathered during the sessions would be invaluable in helping Arohanui Hospice improve and adapt its services to meet the needs of the community better.