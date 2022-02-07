Te Ata Hiini pours plum jam into jars while Maata Amoroa waits to add a lid. Photo / Judith Lacy

The birds missed out but the sweet tooths were in luck. Skills have been passed on and plum jam consumed.

SuperGrans Manawatū preserving workshop last week used plums and sugar donated by Community Fruit Harvest Manawatū.

Best Care Whakapai Hauora had invited SuperGrans to run two preserving workshops for those who attend the health service provider's kaumātua services programme.



Participants went home with not just jam and the recipe, but essential items like a tea towel, measuring spoons and measuring jug.

Community projects coordinator Rebecca Beere says the preserving workshops stop food from being wasted, pass on skills, make connections and allow people to catch up with each other, plus provide something for them to take home to their families.

The sustainability focus extends to the preloved jars that are used. Beere collects some from school lunch providers and others come from community donations.

Best Care has also asked SuperGrans to run a sewing workshop. "It's the start of a beautiful thing," Beere says.

Volunteers help run SuperGrans' workshops. Volunteer Diane Collin has been volunteering for two years. "It's just great, you meet lots of people sharing ideas."

She has also taught former refugees New Zealand cooking style, and widowers basic cooking.

While Collin is a grandmother, SuperGrans volunteers can be men or women, young or young at heart, and from all walks of life.

SuperGrans' mission is to share safe, healthy, and sustainable budget living skills and knowledge between generations and communities.