A Feilding mural.

Murals have popped up around Feilding in recent weeks despite a planned art festival being canned by Covid-19.

Manawatū Street Art Festival organiser Joe McMenamin initially it was to have been a mural-painting extravaganza, but on the bright side the artists were able complete their murals under their own steam anyway.

McMenamin, an artist himself who runs a gallery and studio in Feilding, said it was disappointing as they had food stall, bands and art workshops planned, with the planned date of March 27.

Feilding artist Joe McMenamin.

"It would have been amazing," he said.

The show must go on, and in recent weeks five artists have crafted five mural in Feilding, in what was a collaboration between Manawatū District Council, Feilding and District Art Society and Square Edge Arts Centre in Palmerston North.

An example of a mural in Feilding that turned a brick wall into art.

Three murals have been completed in the public car park behind Murray's Irish Bar while local artist Swiftmantis was putting the finishing touches on his murals on the walls of the Bowen St apartments this week.

"The idea was to bring a bit of colour and vibrancy and life to Feilding through the murals," he said.

There was one mural that had to be deleted though, after potential copyright issues. The Wal and Dog mural by Ephraim Russell, based on characters from the late Murray Ball's Footrot Flats, was removed at the request of his family.

McMenamin said removing the mural and respecting the families wishes was the right thing to do. A replacement mural was being organised with an artist coming in off the ballot.

Originally when the call went out to they received 20 applicants to participate. The organisers eventually chose five, from Napier to Blenheim, after asking for preliminary designs.

McMenamin said the murals had been generally well received, and the murals also discouraged tagging of bare walls.

"We've had some positive feedback," he said.

Swiftmantis puts the finishing touches on Rustle.

McMenamin himself had painted murals - mostly of New Zealand native birds - and had completed works in Wellington, New Zealand, Palmerston North...and Feilding.

"I've been an enabler this time," he said.