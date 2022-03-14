Victoria Esplanade has an inspirational mix of zones for all manner of recreation. Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

OPINION:

"The only train that runs on time and under budget in Aotearoa New Zealand is the Esplanade Railway."

It's a joke I make when describing our rail network to my friends living in big metropolitan cities in far-flung lands. Ever since I was a kid, I have loved trains. We regularly caught the overnight Northerner to Auckland to visit the grandparents. We would wait in the dark on the platform at the Soviet-style Palmerston North Railway Station with 100 other passengers.

The sound of the wheels clacking over the rail joins usually put me to sleep around Taihape and I would wake up to the views of the Waikato River as we passed through Huntly. A can of Fresh Up and a bowl of cornflakes in the dining car would almost get us to Auckland central, refreshed and ready for a great holiday. Sometimes Grandma (who did not drive) would catch the Silver Fern down to Palmy.

This week's column is not about trains (although trains are a worthy topic), it's about the Victoria Esplanade, the crown jewel of our city. I have always been a big fan of our favourite park but I have always resisted change inside it. As a kid, I was devastated when they took away the Rocketship Slide, despite it always smelling of urine and being tagged with questionable graffiti.

In hindsight, it was rusting out and was pretty dangerous. I didn't like it when they took away the mini-golf course but looking back, apart from the last hole which kept your ball, it was pretty boring. There has been quite a bit of resistance to the realignment of the Park Rd entrance, but that was always a confusing intersection that caused more than a few dented bumpers.

We often hate change but if we take a wider view, change can be good, just like the Esplanade railway and playground which is so much better than it used to be. Hopefully, the new mini-golf course is a lot more fun as well!

The Esplanade is a wonderful place to retreat for Kiwis of all ages and abilities. It has an inspirational mix of zones for all manner of recreation from bird watching to ball watching, to coffee drinking and sausage sizzling.

To the kaimahi (staff) at the Esplanade who are sweating down there every day so we can enjoy it, thank you, and keep pushing for change.

• Dave Mollard is a Palmerston North community worker and social commentator.