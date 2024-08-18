Advertisement
Spate of gun crime in Palmerston North not a widespread issue, say police

There has been a spate of gun crime in Palmerston North this month.

Despite a spate of gun crime in Palmerston North recently, police are reassuring residents it is not widespread issue and they are working hard to bring those catch those responsible.

Detective Sergeant Shelley Ross said police know the incidents are causing a significant amount of concern in the community.

“We want to reassure Palmerston North residents that this offending is confined to a small group of individuals who are known to each other, and police are working hard to ensure that all those involved are held to account,” she said.

Police are still hunting for a gunman responsible for putting a man in Palmerston North Hospital with serious injuries last week.

In a statement, police said they think they know who the alleged shooter is, now they’re just trying to find him.

The shooting happened outside a bar in Rangitikei St in Palmerston North on August 13.

The person injured in the incident is continuing to recover from their injuries and is being assisted by Victim Support, said a police spokesperson.

Two men have been charged in relation to another incident at the same location on July 27, when an axe was allegedly used to damage the front door of the bar.

The two men – both aged 18 – have been charged with intentional damage, possession of an offensive weapon, and disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence.

Police have said the shooting on Rangitikei St is not linked to four other recent firearms-related incidents in Palmerston North

Those four incidents all occurred earlier this month and police say they are linked.

On August 2, a firearm was discharged on Moheke Ave, and a similar event occurred in Clyde Cres the very next day.

On August 9, a police car was shot at while attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Tremaine Ave.

An 18-year-old Horowhenua woman has been charged with using a firearm against law enforcement in relation to this incident. She will appear in Palmerston North District Court on August 22.

On August 11, a police car was shot at in the suburb of Highbury. Three men were arrested and charged in relation to this incident, and three firearms were seized.

Enquiries into these four incidents are ongoing and further charges may be laid, said a police spokesperson.


