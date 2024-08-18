There has been a spate of gun crime in Palmerston North this month.

Despite a spate of gun crime in Palmerston North recently, police are reassuring residents it is not widespread issue and they are working hard to bring those catch those responsible.

Detective Sergeant Shelley Ross said police know the incidents are causing a significant amount of concern in the community.

“We want to reassure Palmerston North residents that this offending is confined to a small group of individuals who are known to each other, and police are working hard to ensure that all those involved are held to account,” she said.

Police are still hunting for a gunman responsible for putting a man in Palmerston North Hospital with serious injuries last week.

In a statement, police said they think they know who the alleged shooter is, now they’re just trying to find him.