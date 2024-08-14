Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said police believed it was an isolated incident and there was no ongoing risk to the wider community.

Thompson said preliminary inquiries revealed an initial dispute between two people escalated quickly with one individual using a firearm, and police had followed positive lines of inquiry on their identity.

However, the fact that the incident involved firearms was concerning.

”The fact that someone has escalated this alteration to the use of a firearm is hugely concerning, it could have had a far more serious outcome,” he said.

Palmerston North has had several incidents involving firearms in recent weeks, although Thompson said this particular incident was unrelated.

“While previous incidents are believed to have been linked, last night’s assault is not related and is believed to have been a one-off non-gang related incident,” he said.

“We know the increased risk and concern that violent offenders, especially those who use firearms, cause in the community.”

”Police remain dedicated to identifying and holding these offenders to account – as demonstrated by the arrest of three Palmerston North men in the past few days, and the further arrest of a Feilding man for an incident in the town in April.”

The AOS was also called earlier this week when police were shot at after pursuing a vehicle in the Highbury area. A street had to be cordoned off.

Police located a cut-down shotgun and two cut-down .22 firearms - all loaded - and a quantity of ammunition.

Three Palmerston North men, aged 18, 20 and 22 appeared in the Palmerston North District Court earlier this week facing charges in relation to that incident.

In a separate incident, a man was arrested and charged in relation to a shooting in Feilding on April 5 where the victim suffered a serious leg injury.

Thompson said police are continuing to monitor trouble spots.

”There will continue to be proactive patrols across central Palmerston North and areas of high demand, providing reassurance to the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, police want to hear from anyone who was in Rangitikei St last night, including anyone who was inside the hotel and witnessed any activity or altercations before the events that occurred outside, he said.

If you have any information, please call 105 and quote file number 240814/6478.

Police need your help to make our community safer and would like to hear from anyone in the community who knows someone unlawfully in possession of firearms, unlawfully manufacturing firearms, or providing firearms to unlicensed people.

Contact police by calling 105, online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.