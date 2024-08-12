The Bush family gifted the collection to Te Manawa. It features instantly recognisable images and the body of work was important not only as an historic item, but as a documentation of history itself.

The collection spans more than 50 years of his work and also captured key political and social moments in the nation’s history outside of sport.

While his rugby images were famous, he also took pics of figures like Louis Armstrong, Cliff Richard, Pope John Paul II, and of important events like royal tours, the Māori-land march in the 1970s, the Wahine disaster and the 1981 Springbok tour.

But to do the collection justice it has to be catalogued, digitised and exhibited, a process expected to take many years.

To help fund the work, signed prints of some of his most famous photographs went to auction last week at Te Manawa.

The event boasted guest speakers Dame Farah Palmer, former All Black captain Graham Mourie, and sports broadcaster Hamish McKay.

Dame Farah Palmer was among the list of guest speakers at the Peter Bush Auction at Te Manawa.

More than $8000 was raised from the blind auction, which featured signed copies of some of Bush’s most famous photographs.

Other items includes a huge mural of Bush’s photographs and other signed rugby memorabilia. Former All Black and rugby legend Dan Carter lent his support to chairty auction with a signed copy of his book, titled 1958.

Te Manawa executive assistant Julie Bowe said the auction result surpassed expectations.

“The collection and this work is important not only to the Bush family, to Te Manawa, and to Manawatū, but to the whole of New Zealand,” she said.

Former All Black captain Graham Mourie, pictured on stage with the late Peter Bush's daughter Rachel at the auction at Te Manawa Musuem and Gallery in Palmerston North.

Three staff had been assigned to the task of saving “The Bushies”, which could take as long as five years to complete, maybe longer. There was always the potential to find “gold”.

“For a project this length of time we do need help,” she said, and thanked various organisations and trusts for their support.

The collection also had the support of Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith, who dug deep with a winning bid on a signed Bush photograph that featured the late Sir Colin Meads, while also taking home signed Hurricanes and Manawatū Cyclone jerseys.

Smith said he planned to donate the items toward future community fundraising purposes.

Bush received the Queen’s Service Medal in 1991 and in 2011 was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.



