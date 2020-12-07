Palmerston North's Regent on Broadway finalist in Innovation Award

Foyer divisions at Regent on Broadway for Sister Act during level 2.

An initiative, inspired by the Regent on Broadway, saw it reach the final of the Innovative Awards held annually by Entertainment Venues Association NZ (EVANZ), the voice of the New Zealand entertainment venues industry.

To achieve the recognition, the Regent met with Act Three Productions in August to seek a way to preserve the season of Sister Act in the face of Covid-19.

Following three performances, the Government reintroduced level 2, limiting gatherings to no more than 100 people.

At an emergency meeting, both parties proposed a plan to divide the theatre into five quadrants – one for the stage area and four in the auditorium – each with their own separate entry, exit and toilet facilities.

Up to 100 people could be accommodated in each of the four quadrants.

The plan was submitted to the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and approved within 24 hours.

As a result, Sister Act, which was on hold, was able to continue with a further week added.

The Regent on Broadway is a member of EVANZ and recognised its initiative met the Innovation Award criteria which is based on a product or service providing "outstanding value to customers or communities" during Covid-19.

The theatre prepared a submission and was one of three finalists for the award, announced in Hamilton on November 24.

While the award was won by Auckland Live Digital Services, Regent on Broadway's general manager Kathiy Watson says being a finalist is "great for the national reputation of our venue and people's confidence in the theatre".

"The initiative was a unique response in terms of finding ways to continue providing events to the public within the Covid-19 criteria for safe meeting places," Watson said.

Watson said she was proud the theatre's submission celebrated local community talent in a way that other venues around the country weren't able to achieve.

"As a result, we were contacted by theatres and performing arts venues asking us how we did it.

"I'm delighted similar ideas are starting to be trialled around the world in countries affected by Covid-19.

"Being a finalist identifies us as an industry leader for best practice, innovation and delivery to our community."

Watson says the recognition will reassure promoters that the Regent is making every effort to present their work, stay in business and be safe.

She acknowledges the input of Act Three Productions in working with the Regent to achieve the successful outcome for both parties.

At the awards function, former general manager Charles Forbes received the Contribution to Industry Award which recognised his dedication and success within the industry.