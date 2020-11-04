Rodger Fox, Erna Ferry and Ray Woolf bring 60s cool to Palmerston North

Ray Woolf will be touring the Hits from the Brits with Rodger Fox and Erna Ferry at the Regent on Broadway, November 28.

Kiwis might be grounded in New Zealand right now, but if you have bopped to the Who, Beatles, Kinks or Rolling Stones, then you can relive some nostalgic British cool when Ray Woolf, The Rodger Fox Band and vocalist Erna Ferry tour The Hits from the Brits.

The show will be at the Regent on Broadway, November 28.

"I clearly remember last year when I coined the idea for this project," said Fox.

"I was browsing through the British material we had of this era, including Get Back,

Satisfaction, and I started adding arrangements and components.

"Very quickly I sat back and said to myself, bloody hell, we've really got a show here."

While Woolf and Fox have teamed up for the New Zealand public many times over

the years, they've only trialled this brass immortalisation of the British Invasion once, this time last year in Upper Hutt.

Fox says they're keen to get it back on the road with a performance that "captures

the fresh, vibrant nature of these arrangements".

Woolf is looking forward to recapturing days gone by with hits that he's been

singing since he was a teenager.

While many Kiwis consider him a national household name, the crooner who made his home in Northland decades ago is in fact an East End Brit.

"I was playing in pubs in the UK when I was 13," says the now 74-year-old who came

to New Zealand with his family in 1962.

"These British songs are a basic love.

"They're where it all started for me and it will be great to sing them all again.

"From the one show we tried out last year before the first lockdown, I can guarantee the

range of songs is fantastic, and the energy of the gig is too," says Woolf.

"I urge everyone to let their hair down and join us for a great, late spring night out."

The only mild concern Woolf has is around touring like he did in the old days.

"Three shows in a row… it's quite a haul for us old fellas so I'll be doing a bit of working out before then."

Whether Woolf does actually hit the gym in coming weeks or not, Fox guarantees that he

and the rest of the performers will look pretty sharp.

Ferry, known for her powerful, soulful contralto voice, is also a talented seamstress with significant experience in operatic costume and stage sets.

Naturally, she's excited about wardrobe for the bold Brit-themed tour.

"I've got 12 Union Jack flags which I've had in stock for some time.

"I got them out the other night and started working out what we'll do with them to really bring the stage to life," says the Lulu fan, who also came up with the title for the show after working on a British Invasion theme for the local operatic society.

Fox says it's great to see this coming together again after a year that has been touch and

go.

The Hits from the Brits, Regent on Broadway, November 28, 7:30pm – 9:30pm