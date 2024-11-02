A rose called Nelson Girls, from the garden of Palmerston North woman Betsy Bruere.

Roses have provided residents of a retirement village in Palmerston North with a common interest now for more than 30 years due to an annual competition held among themselves.

Only roses grown at Olive Tree Village are eligible for entry, with residents from the 95 villas vying for the prestige of winning the Challenge Cup. Last year there were 178 entries.

The late Ted Walker was a former resident and rose enthusiast who decided to organise an annual rose show between residents. The winning rose last year, presented by Jill Schollar, was in fact the same rose that Walker won with in 1993, an amazing scarlet-red bloom with a corolla packed with petals called Crystal Intrepid.

Residents have since come and gone, but the competition and stunning array of garden roses have remained, ensuring the village is full of colour regardless.