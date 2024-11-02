Advertisement
Palmerston North retirement village rose competition still going strong

Paul Williams
By
Journalist·Manawatu Guardian·
2 mins to read
A rose called Nelson Girls, from the garden of Palmerston North woman Betsy Bruere.

Roses have provided residents of a retirement village in Palmerston North with a common interest now for more than 30 years due to an annual competition held among themselves.

Only roses grown at Olive Tree Village are eligible for entry, with residents from the 95 villas vying for the prestige of winning the Challenge Cup. Last year there were 178 entries.

The late Ted Walker was a former resident and rose enthusiast who decided to organise an annual rose show between residents. The winning rose last year, presented by Jill Schollar, was in fact the same rose that Walker won with in 1993, an amazing scarlet-red bloom with a corolla packed with petals called Crystal Intrepid.

Residents have since come and gone, but the competition and stunning array of garden roses have remained, ensuring the village is full of colour regardless.

Palmerston North rose enthusiasts Linda Jackson, Janice Viles, Joan Johnson, Merle McCulloch and Betsy Bruere will have entries in the annual Olive Tree Village Rose Show this weekend.
While the competition holds prestige for the winner, one of the organisers this year, Janice Viles, who had been a resident since 2016 said it helped to create community spirit among residents.

“The show is one of the most popular activities at the village and I am sure you will be impressed by the magnificence of the blooms.”

There were competitions for seven different classes of rose bloom, although the main prizes were The Olive Tree Charitable Trust Challenge Cup for the overall best rose, to be judged this year by Peter Elliott, a nationally qualified judge from the Manawatū Rose Society.

The other piece of silverware is the Village Rose Show Committee Trophy, decided by vote by village residents themselves. Last year that trophy was won by Yvonne Hill-Motion.

Blooms have to time it right. What looks great now might wilt it 7 days time.

The show this year is Saturday, November 16. Judging will be completed by 12 noon and the show will be open to the public for viewing at the village community centre from 2pm.


