She said the council contacts her when they have a dog that isn’t getting much interest, or people come to her wanting to adopt, and since she knows the dogs in the pound quite well, she can match potential adopters with their perfect dog.

Vadke has now helped more than 10 dogs find forever homes.

Māmā Mini's partnered with the Palmerston North City Council's pound to help dogs like this one find forever homes.

Council’s manager of development and regulatory Kerry-Lee Probert said the council engages with multiple agencies to assist in rehoming dogs.

“Currently we are primarily engaging with Māmā Mini’s and the SPCA, however, we have also worked with P.A.W.S Animal Shelter Retired Working Dogs Trust and Greyhounds as Pets.”

She said the council rehomes as many dogs as they can but when they’re unable to rehome a dog they work with other agencies who can assist, like Māmā Mini’s.

One of the pound dogs Māmā Mini's has helped find a home.

“There is no obligation for us to provide a dog to Māmā Mini’s and no obligation for them to take a dog.”

She said working with Māmā Mini’s has meant the council has been able to rehome more dogs, creating a positive sense of community.

Probert said if you see a loose dog, you should contact the local council.

“This is the best and safest option as dogs’ behaviour can be unpredictable at times and our officers are trained and have experience in dealing with all types of dog behaviour”.

She said that while posting on local Facebook pages seems to be the preferred method, this doesn’t notify the people who can do something about it, and it can also prolong the dog’s roaming and put more people at risk.

You can find out more about Māmā Mini’s at www.facebook.com/mamamini.rescue.