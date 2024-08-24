Vadke said she was looking for foster-to-adopt homes for the puppies - and three of them have found that, with only Hunter remaining.

Since the puppies are under 12 weeks old, Vadke will cover their food and medical expenses until they reach that age.

“This way, families can adopt them earlier and start to bond, but with no extra costs. This also frees me up for more rescues, so it’s a win-win.”

There is an adoption fee of $350 to help cover their vaccinations, desexing, and microchipping - at a “significantly lower price than the pound or the SPCA”.

Only Hunter is still searching for her forever home.

Hunter and Vadke’s other rescues are listed on Trade Me, she said.

Vadke first got involved in animal rescue work with her family back in India.

When she came to New Zealand, she studied zoology at Massey University, and then captive wild animal management at Unitec before working at Auckland Zoo.

She was on medical leave with Long Covid in Palmerston North when she noticed a need for another rescue.

“I’d see people make posts about stray kittens and that they’d been turned away from the SPCA, so I would contact them and offer to help. This is my passion.”

Running a rescue can be challenging, though - and Vadke said she struggles with the lack of funding, education, community desexing programmes, consistency among councils around bylaws, and the laws needed to convict animal abusers.

The four puppies which were dumped.

Vadke said there are a couple of things the community can do to support her rescue.

Firstly, people can desex their animals so rescues aren’t needed.

“I’d love to shut the doors and the rescue not be needed, but that’s not going to happen soon.”

Māmā Mini has a Givealittle page to help with costs, she said.

“The current vet bill is $4850, and for the last vet bill I managed to generate some donations but paid approximately $3500 myself.”

Vadke takes in both puppies and kittens that are dumped, abused, lost/found, and pound dogs that haven’t had any interest.

“I don’t often take in private surrenders unless it’s an exceptional circumstance. If someone’s had a new baby or going overseas, I don’t take in those dogs. I take in dogs where it’s an actual rescue, not an irresponsible pet owner looking for an out.”

Fox with one of the police officers that helped rescue him.

One of the most memorable rescues Vadke said she has had were two puppies, Fox and his brother Bear.

Fox and Bear were being sold in the plaza in Palmerston North when they were less than 12 weeks old and malnourished.

Vadke and the police worked together to get the puppies into her care, and she said she faced a lot of abuse and threats because of that.

“The entire online community got involved - providing me with information on names and locations. It was truly a community rescue.”

Fox and Bear have both now found their forever homes.