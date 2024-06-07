Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Palmy journalist wins broadcasting award

Palmerston North journalist Jimmy Ellingham has been named the best new broadcaster for the second year running.

Ellingham, Radio New Zealand’s Manawatū reporter, won the best new broadcaster - journalist award at this week’s NZ Radio & Podcast Awards.

Last year, he shared the same award with Newstalk ZB political editor Jason Walls.

Former More FM Manawatū breakfast host Mike West received an award for outstanding contribution to radio.

The awards are run by the Radio Broadcasters Association.

$50,000 raised for Arohanui Hospice

Steve’s Tyre Service and Auto Care has raised $50,000 for Arohanui Hospice through its $10 puncture repairs.

“The hospice does an amazing job supporting people in our community and it’s so great to be able to support something that has a positive impact,” owner Steve Deans said.

The Palmerston North business started the promotion in June 2022 and will continue to donate the cost of puncture repairs to the hospice.

Palmy scientist wins prestigious award

A Massey University professor will be awarded one of the top international prizes in food science and technology next month.

Distinguished Professor Harjinder Singh is receiving the Institute of Food Technologists Lifetime Achievement Award in Chicago at the organisation’s annual conference.

Singh is the director of the Riddet Institute, hosted by Massey University.

He has published more than 500 scientific papers in leading academic journals and last year Stanford University named him one of the world’s most influential scientists.

A remarkable aspect of Singh’s career has been the industrial application of his discoveries, manifested in 25 patents.

Recognition for Ashhurst firefighters

Four firefighters from Ashhurst Volunteer Fire Brigade not only completed last month’s Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge but were recognised for their fundraising efforts.

Sam Butcher, Matt Carroll, Ashley McGechan and Grant Marshall won first place in the two-to-five-member category by raising $23,573.

This year $1,954,253 was raised for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand.

Firefighters climbed the Auckland landmark’s 1103 steps carrying 25kg of equipment.



