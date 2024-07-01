Advertisement
Palmerston North Girls’ High School student wins at Smokefreerockquest

Alyssa Smith
By
2 mins to read
Palmerston North Girls' High School Year 13 student Stellar Talauta, 17, placed first in the Smokefree Tangata Beats solo-duo category and second in the Smokefreerockquest solo-duo category. Photo / Smokefreerockquest

A Palmerston North Girls’ High School student hit all the right notes at the recent Manawatū Smokefreerockquest and Tangata Beats competitions.

Year 13 student Stellar Talauta, 17, placed first in the Smokefree Tangata Beats solo-duo category and second in the Smokefreerockquest solo-duo category. Both competitions happen on the same night.

Talauta said she originally only put her name down for Tangata Beats but was encouraged to enter Smokefreerockquest as well.

“I thought I had to improvise another song on the spot, but I was reassured that my waiata meets the requirements for both competitions, so I wouldn’t have to.”

She said her award-winning song doesn’t have a name yet but is inspired by someone she grew close with.

“They graduated high school last year and had plans to move away from friends and family. Saying goodbye to your friends must feel as if you’re cutting the connection between the two of you. As if our relationships with others are like attachments of string. But for family or loved ones, you cannot cut that rope. That connection is much stronger and I can testify they’ll always be with you, if not, spiritually.”

She said this was her third time competing.

“Ever since my first year in Year 11, I’ve loved being taken away by the intense hard metal performances, but I think what I really enjoy about Rockquest is having the opportunity to kill everyone’s mood with a sad song. Amongst all the insanely talented singers who make everyone stand up and scream their hearts out, there’s always someone who makes the crowd sit back down and have a reality check. That’s probably why it took so long to write this waiata.”

Talauta said she had lots of support to get her songs perfect.

Stellar Talauta, 17, performed her original waiata for both competitions. Photo / Smokefreerockquest
“I’ve been supported with the translation by Koka Ngawini and have been working with Roy Tankersley since the start of this year.”

She said she is excited with her placings.

“After the results were shared, I was very grateful for my placements, and I still am, but I think all I wanted was to be seen. All I want is for people to look, feel and understand what I’m trying to sing to them, even if it’s in another language. Because music should feel less like “I’m trying to talk to you” and more like “I’m trying to communicate with you”.

