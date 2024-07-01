“They graduated high school last year and had plans to move away from friends and family. Saying goodbye to your friends must feel as if you’re cutting the connection between the two of you. As if our relationships with others are like attachments of string. But for family or loved ones, you cannot cut that rope. That connection is much stronger and I can testify they’ll always be with you, if not, spiritually.”

She said this was her third time competing.

“Ever since my first year in Year 11, I’ve loved being taken away by the intense hard metal performances, but I think what I really enjoy about Rockquest is having the opportunity to kill everyone’s mood with a sad song. Amongst all the insanely talented singers who make everyone stand up and scream their hearts out, there’s always someone who makes the crowd sit back down and have a reality check. That’s probably why it took so long to write this waiata.”

Talauta said she had lots of support to get her songs perfect.

Stellar Talauta, 17, performed her original waiata for both competitions. Photo / Smokefreerockquest

“I’ve been supported with the translation by Koka Ngawini and have been working with Roy Tankersley since the start of this year.”

She said she is excited with her placings.

“After the results were shared, I was very grateful for my placements, and I still am, but I think all I wanted was to be seen. All I want is for people to look, feel and understand what I’m trying to sing to them, even if it’s in another language. Because music should feel less like “I’m trying to talk to you” and more like “I’m trying to communicate with you”.