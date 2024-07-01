A Palmerston North Girls’ High School student hit all the right notes at the recent Manawatū Smokefreerockquest and Tangata Beats competitions.
Year 13 student Stellar Talauta, 17, placed first in the Smokefree Tangata Beats solo-duo category and second in the Smokefreerockquest solo-duo category. Both competitions happen on the same night.
Talauta said she originally only put her name down for Tangata Beats but was encouraged to enter Smokefreerockquest as well.
“I thought I had to improvise another song on the spot, but I was reassured that my waiata meets the requirements for both competitions, so I wouldn’t have to.”
She said her award-winning song doesn’t have a name yet but is inspired by someone she grew close with.