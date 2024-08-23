Jones is a retired nurse and initially took Izzy in to visit colleagues when she was a pup. It was then she found out all about Canine Friends Pet Therapy.

And so began a lifelong commitment to community service. The visits became a regular thing.

Canine Friends Pet Therapy is a not-for-profit organisation providing therapy using interaction with dogs as a means to improve wellbeing.

Jones said it was rewarding to see the impact Izzy had on others through social interaction, like the cuddles she gets from patients in the dementia unit, or listening to a story being read by a toddler at the library.

Or just being plain good company.

“It’s been proven that patting a dog reduces blood pressure,” she said.

Izzy, pictured with her owner Lois Jones, is well-known in Palmerston North.

“When we go for a walk she gets stopped by so many people wanting to pat her.

“She’s just a lovely dog.”

That busy schedule has seen Izzy, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, progress to the finals of a New Zealand dog competition in three separate categories.

The ninth annual Frog Recruitment NZ Top Dog competition has a variety of categories. Izzy is in the running for Top Dog with a Job, Top Office Dog and People’s Choice titles.

Frog Recruitment NZ Top Dog competition now in its ninth year. Managing director Shannon Barlow said the competition aimed to celebrate the impact dogs had on people’s lives and their positive contribution to society.

“All our pooches share one common attribute – they make life better,” she said.

Izzy was no stranger to dog shows. She’s been in national competitions and performed with distinction before, recognised as a fine example of her kind.

NZ’s Top Dog competition this year will raise money for NZ mental health and dog-related charities. The winners will be announced on on Thursday, August 29 at 12.30pm.