He was soon transferred to Egmont Dairy Unit at Moutoa, near Shannon, starting as a farm assistant, then as 2IC, before being promoted to farm manager, all within two years.

“This was my first real taste of sole charge management, looking after 57ha and 200 cows. It taught me a wide range of skills that I still use to this day,” he said.

Bonnor said he was fortunate to be given an opportunity to manage the amalgamatation of two farms, Tasman and Tarawera, each with 200 cows, into the first 300 cow organic farm for Pāmu.

“I had absolutely no idea how to organic farm, but I soon realised it was the same as what I was doing ... farming, just with less tools in the toolbox,” he said.

The knowledge and experience he gained from three years there led to a move to neighbouring farm Aoraki to start the three-year conversion to fully organic, which is where he is still to this day.

“Some say I know everything there is about organics, but to be honest, I’m still learning just as much as they are,” he said.

Bonnor said he’s passionate about farming. He describes a typical day as “early starts looking after our amazing cows, enriching our land, planning and supporting my team to supply a top quality certified organic product”.

He said every day is different and there is always something new to do learn or plan, and to support staff to learn and further their careers. And it helped that he genuinely loved cows.

“Some of my best friends have never said a word to me,” he said.

He said he was grateful for the support he had received from Pāmu.

“I’ve been given some great opportunities and made lifelong friends working with Pāmu. And over the coming five years, I want to continue to improve farm performance on Aoraki,” he said.



