Reece Bonnor loves farming and his cows and shared his story at a Government-owned Pamū farm open day in the Manawatū-Horowhenua region yesterday.
Bonnor is the farm manager on Aoraki Dairy Unit, one of seven organic farms at Moutoa in the Manawatū/Horowhenua region that opened its gates on Wednesday to neighbours, other organic dairy farmers, industry stakeholders and MPs, including National MP Barbara Kuriger and Act MP Mark Cameron.
The group were given a tour of some of the organic Pamū farms in the area and had a chance to see their operations and talk to key people involved in their day-to-day operation.
Pāmu is the brand name for Landcorp Farming Limited, a State-Owned Enterprise that oversees more than 100 farms in New Zealand currently employing 630 staff.
Bonnor first started on a Pāmu dairy farm 12 years ago at Wingpoint in Wairarapa. He tried the city life for a bit, but that wasn’t for him, and he found himself back at Wingpoint a few years later.