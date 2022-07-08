The warehouse and office facility is on fast-developing Makomako Rd in Kelvin Grove. Photo / Supplied

When Mark Pitcher was in Palmerston North for the speedway, he took a detour and didn't like what he saw.

But Palmy residents don't need to get up in arms.

Pitcher is the owner and managing director of NZ Van Lines and was in the city in February 2021 for the SuperStock Teams Champs.

He drove past the company's leased premises in Keith St and had a lightbulb moment - the two warehouses were no longer fit for purpose.

So, the Wellingtonian drove down Makomako Rd, also in Kelvin Grove, and chose some land. By mid-February he had the land under contract and by mid-March had engaged Wallace Development Company.

The purpose-built warehouse and offices were officially opened by Mayor Grant Smith on Wednesday.

Pitcher said the city council's consent issuing process was the best he had experienced anywhere in the country - six weeks in and out was "unbelievable".

Coresteel Buildings Manawatū was commissioned to design and build the premises that have a floor area of 1150m2. It has LED lights throughout, is 100 per cent solar powered with surplus generation returned to the national grid, insulated to the latest standards and is electric vehicle ready.

Palmerston North branch manager Daryl Thompson said going from what they had to the new premises had been a game changer. Wallace Development Company and Coresteel had given the staff an amazing place to come to each day.

Mayor Grant Smith cuts the ribbon at NZ Van Lines new premises, flanked by managing director Mark Pitcher (left) and branch manager Daryl Thompson. Photo / Supplied

Mayor Grant Smith said Makomako Rd had been transformed from only a few buildings a while ago to now starting to fill up. The opening of NZ Van Lines' building was another wonderful moment in the growth and development of the city.

There was a lot happening in Kelvin Grove - Smith pointed to Bupa Riverstone Retirement Village and the Tamakuku Terrace subdivision.

He agreed the new premises were a big leap from the Keith St one. "This is like chalk and cheese."

The New Zealand Defence Force is a key customer of the worldwide movers. Smith thanked the company for entrusting Palmerston North and investing here.

Pitcher founded NZ Van Lines in 1986 and it remains New Zealand owned and operated.