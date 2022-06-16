Walking among ancient native giants in northern Manawatū.

Northern Manawatu offers the opportunity to step back in time by walking the pristine virgin bush that once covered much of the central North Island.

It's thanks to the small Rangiwahia community, which has enhanced the vision of early settlers, who saved 53 hectares of bush.

The Rangiwahia Scenic Reserve is an ancient podocarp forest, home to many native tree species including rimu, miro, mataī, black and white maire, kahikatea, hīnau, tōtara, rewarewa, kamahi, northern rātā, red and black beech, an understorey of smaller trees and shrubs and an extensive variety of ferns.

The bush is accessible via two pest-control tracks which can be walked by the public.

Local farmers Steve and Mary Bielski, along with others including Anne Elliot from Kimbolton, have spent thousands of hours caring for the bush.

That entails eradicating pests and weeds, developing tracks, and labelling more than 140 trees to make the walks educational for visitors.

"The early settlers had the vision and wisdom to set aside this valley and leave the bush untouched because they considered it to be an ideal water catchment for the growing village," Steve said.

A keen hunter, tramper, and nature enthusiast, he said the reserve was unlike anywhere else.

"I've been in a lot of forest in New Zealand and this would have to be the most diverse and beautiful forest I've ever been in."

He credits the Department of Conservation for allowing the community to establish pest-control lines to help eradicate possums, feral cats, hedgehogs, rats, stoats, weasels and fallow deer.

Today the results of this work can be heard through the explosion of bird song echoing across the valley.

Mary said the chorus of birdsong came from tūī, pīwakawaka (fantail), riroriro (grey warbler), kererū (wood pigeon), korimako (bellbird), miromiro (tomtit), ruru (morepork), kōtare (kingfisher), pīpīwharauroa (shining cuckoo), waxeye, chaffinch, the Australian import the eastern rosella, magpies, thrushes, blackbirds and the distinctive call of the New Zealand kārearea (falcon), high above the forest.

Other unique elements throughout the bush include the different tree species that grow close together.

"We are so proud of this bush," Steve said.

"The community is right behind us.

"We have the time and experience to carry out this work.

"I know a lot of farmers don't have the time but they are supporting, helping and encouraging us."

He said they are motivated to help leave the bush in pristine condition for future generations to enjoy.

"This bush belongs to New Zealanders.

"The future belongs to our kids and grandkids and everyone can come along to this bush.

"You don't need any permission and it is not land-locked, you just come through and enjoy it.

"That's the magic of it, it is forever."

There is a Rangiwahia Scenic Reserve Givealittle page. https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/rangiwahia-scenic-reserve

For more information on the area visit irongates.co.nz and ManawatuNZ.co.nz