I want to explain my decision to vote against Māori wards at a recent council meeting.

My husband is Māori. His iwi is Raukawa from Ōtaki.

We have discussed my decision to vote with this perspective in mind and I feel that all people should have a chance to get onto council with any opportunity that they can – regardless of their ethnicity. I do not feel that Māori should be treated differently to anyone else. So for this reason I do not support Māori Wards.

I do support all people who have been elected to council. Since I have been on council, I have seen people from the Pasifika community, the Asian/Muslim communities and more elected.

On the Horizons Regional Council, Wiremu Te Awe Awe has successfully been elected for more than two terms and been, in my opinion, a successful councillor.

My position is that I would like the council to have a referendum at the next election for the public to inform us of their views on whether to have Māori wards.

I think this is too big an issue for us not to go back to our community to ask the public this question: Should we have Māori wards in Palmerston North City?

That is a question you’ll get to decide at the next council election.