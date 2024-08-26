I want to explain my decision to vote against Māori wards at a recent council meeting.
My husband is Māori. His iwi is Raukawa from Ōtaki.
We have discussed my decision to vote with this perspective in mind and I feel that all people should have a chance to get onto council with any opportunity that they can – regardless of their ethnicity. I do not feel that Māori should be treated differently to anyone else. So for this reason I do not support Māori Wards.
I do support all people who have been elected to council. Since I have been on council, I have seen people from the Pasifika community, the Asian/Muslim communities and more elected.