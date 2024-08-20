I am Pākehā, so I do not speak for Māori or on their behalf, but can speak in support of their ambitions and aspirations.

In discussing this, we must face some uncomfortable truths. Māori are disproportionately and adversely over-represented across every social wellbeing dimension in New Zealand. Health, housing, employment, poverty, education, police/justice/corrections to name a few.

I spent more than 40 years in the police and worked in many locations described as high-deprivation and marginalised suburbs and neighbourhoods.

I had a front-row seat to see how intergenerational disadvantage had played out for Māori families. Poor social wellbeing outcomes for Māori is now a multigenerational issue we must address, and not use to for political gain.

In my lifetime, at one time or another, I have voted across all political stripes, and what I see now is a raft of legislative and policy changes which I think are cynical, ill-informed and intended to undermine Māori.

These changes include the review of the Treaty principles, removal of te reo Māori in Government naming conventions, disestablishment of the Māori Health Authority, and the removal of Section 7AA from the Oranga Tamariki Act requiring Oranga Tamariki to consider Māori heritage when making placement decisions for children.

Furthermore, the Government is now tightening rules for Māori to lodge claims regarding the foreshore and seabed. Also, they have removed Te Tiriti considerations for Pharmac.

This Government has now reinstated the ability for communities to call for a referendum on Māori wards if a council had opted to have one through a representation review.

Previously, our council had opted for a Māori ward (2018) which was then overturned through referendum.

Let us be clear - under the new legislation the referendum only applies to Māori wards. It does not apply to any other ward whether that be a general ward, or one based on location. This legislation was rushed through, in my opinion, with just three days to lodge submissions to a Select Committee.

It is well-evidenced that very few Māori are ever elected to local government if they run as a candidate in a general ward, so the only way to get that representation is through a Māori ward.

I think having two Māori ward councillors in this triennium has been massively beneficial for our city, bringing new perspectives to every aspect of the council.

Māori make up one in five of our population, and if they continue to be over-represented in poor social outcomes and are persistently marginalised, then we limit our potential as a community, city and nation.

It is like being in business, limiting your customer base to 80% and writing off the remainder. Senseless.

Māori wards form an important part of empowering and enabling our Māori community that over time will bring richness and benefits for us all. We must grasp this opportunity and allow fair and equitable representation in local government.

There is nothing to fear and nothing to lose.