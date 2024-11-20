“Police National Dive Squad, Search and Rescue, a Swift Water Rescue boat, kayaks, drones, a helicopter and numerous other volunteers including the missing man’s Defence Force colleagues have participated in the search for the man,” he said.

The man’s body has been reunited with his family.

“Police extend our condolences to the man’s family and friends during this difficult time and are being provided with support,” said Gurney.

“On behalf of police, I want to express our appreciation to everyone involved in the effort to bring this man home, especially his family members and colleagues.

The death is not believed to be suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner.



