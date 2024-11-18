A man has gone missing in the Manawatū River. Photo / 123rf

The man missing in the Manawatū River is a serving member of the New Zealand Defence Force, police say.

A search continued today after the man walking his dog fell into the river at Ahimate Park, Palmerston North on Saturday.

Involved in the search was the police’s National Dive Squad, police search and rescue staff, a Swift Water Rescue boat, kayaks, drones, a helicopter and numerous other volunteers.

Inspector Ashley Gurney said the missing man is a serving member of the Defence Force (NZDF).

“Members of the NZDF have been assisting police, providing logistical and search support along the river,” Gurney said.