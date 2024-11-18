Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Manawatu Guardian

Manawatū River search: Man missing identified as serving New Zealand Defence Force member

Manawatu Guardian
2 mins to read
A man has gone missing in the Manawatū River. Photo / 123rf

A man has gone missing in the Manawatū River. Photo / 123rf

The man missing in the Manawatū River is a serving member of the New Zealand Defence Force, police say.

A search continued today after the man walking his dog fell into the river at Ahimate Park, Palmerston North on Saturday.

Involved in the search was the police’s National Dive Squad, police search and rescue staff, a Swift Water Rescue boat, kayaks, drones, a helicopter and numerous other volunteers.

Inspector Ashley Gurney said the missing man is a serving member of the Defence Force (NZDF).

“Members of the NZDF have been assisting police, providing logistical and search support along the river,” Gurney said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The man’s whānau has also arrived at the scene from around New Zealand to help where they can.

“On behalf of police, I want to express our appreciation to everyone involved in the effort to bring this man home, especially his family members and colleagues.

“For them, this is an incredibly personal and tragic event; we are doing what we can to support them and are grateful for their help.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Conditions in the river have improved since Saturday, Gurney said.

“Yesterday, dive squad members were able to scan sections of the river using sonar and an NZDF drone has also been used to provide aerial coverage of the river.

“As yet, no items of interest have been located, but the search effort is continuing.”

The dive squad was on the water again today sweeping sections of the river, supported by other teams on the riverbank and on the water.

Save

Latest from Manawatu Guardian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian