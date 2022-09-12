Local Focus: Mike Clement on Candidate Camera

Meet Mike Clement, candidate for Palmerston North City Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Mike Clement's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Mike Clement is standing for council because he believes council and government have lost their way. Clement says "accountability, fiscal responsibility and rates reform" are the three big things the council needs to "do better".

"I will be your voice on council, on our council," he said. "And I will listen, and I will do what you want, basically."

Clement explained how his military background taught him to sacrifice to serve his community, and believes being a member of the council "should be a service".

Another priority for Clement is navigating Three Waters reform.

"Infrastructure in New Zealand has been seriously underfunded for decades. Our council was guilty of it as well, but if you look at Auckland, Wellington... all the water is just not up to scratch.

"Everyone deserves good clean water, and we need to make sure that the sewerage and the stormwater is dealt with properly.

But Clement doesn't think the Three Waters proposal fairly deals with the problems.

"It lumps us in as I understand it, with Wellington and the Hawke's Bay, and with the grand scheme of things, who's going to get the biggest share of money? Us or Wellington? And unfortunately I think it's going to be Wellington."