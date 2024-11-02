Vangie Merrall spent years cooking for ambassadors and dignitaries in Singapore.

Visitors to the parish market at St Peter’s Church this weekend can tuck into something a bit more than the standard fare of sausage and bread.

Among its membership is Vangie Merrall, who spent more than a decade as a consular chef at the Turkish embassy in Singapore, regularly cooking banquets for foreign dignitaries and diplomats by the score.

Merrall, who moved to Palmerston North with husband Graeme in 2022, can turn her hand to a smorgasbord of different styles as she grew up in the Philippines, yet learnt to cook a range of traditional Turkish and Arab dishes, while she herself has a penchant for Indian-style cooking.

She became so adept at preparing traditional Turkish food that national representatives would often send their compliments to the kitchen.

Now, she will pick up a pair of tongs this weekend, challenged to come up with an easy dish for Kiwi palates suited to a weekend market.