“The St Peter’s community is an especially strong one,” she said.

“I remember being here as a student and being taught by the Marist Brothers and Sisters of Mercy, as well as lay teachers. Although at the time we all thought the Brothers and Sisters were extremely strict, they also taught us the values of social justice and compassion for one another and our community.

“That’s what inspired me to return to St Peter’s College as a deputy principal in 2016, and then principal in 2020. I wanted to give back to our community and to try to inspire our rangatahi to live lives that matter, and to demonstrate our school values, such as service, curiosity, wonder and awe.

“I am looking forward to catching up with old students and staff, and acknowledging the special role our college has played in the Palmerston North region over the years.”

Leamy, deputy principals Dan Parrott and Tara Smith-Rolfe, and caretaking staff Philip Scott and Craig Tutaki, are among the list of former pupils now in key roles at the school.

Many of the staff at St Peter's College in Palmerston North, celebrating its 50th jubilee this Labour weekend, are former pupils. Back Row: Charlotte Meyer, Stefan Parrott, Phil Scott, Isaac Harris; Front Row: Tara Smith-Rolfe, Hannah Nash, Katy van Deventer, Stephanie Hurley, Margaret Leamy

Others pupils turned staff include Charlotte Meyer, Stefan Parrott, Isaac Harris, Hannah Nash, Katy van Deventer, Stephanie Hurley, Cushla Tutaki, Sarah Hehir, Saskia Beveridge, Jane Moss and Jake Erskine.

All past and present teachers, students, and the community are invited to join the jubilee celebrations, said Leamy.

Jubilee events will include a charity golf tournament, evening functions, a school open day and a special mass service at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, and are planned to honour the school’s history, past and current students and staff as well as the school’s achievements over the years.

The school, which has a current roll of 730 students, has had many alumni go on to compete in rugby, rugby league, football, cycling and golf for New Zealand.

The weekend will start with a powhiri and continue with performances from the school community, an opportunity to view historic photos and archives, and for ex students from each decade to pose for a group photo.

“Friendly” sports games are planned, as is a dance night, with past student Amy Hunt and her band booked to play.

Registrations for all events as part of the weekend of celebrations are now open and close mid-September.

Some events require tickets and have limited numbers so the organisers are encouraging people to get in quickly to confirm their spots, and to spread the word among friends and family.



