Green Party candidate Vanessa Rozenberg in Palmerston North City Council by-election

Green Party candidate Vanessa Rozenberg is a contender for a seat on the Palmerston North City Council.

Nominations opened November 24 and close at noon on December 22.

Voting is open from January 26-February 17, 2021.

Rozenberg, 23, has a background in health science and is a master's psychology student at Massey University.

"Health psychology is about working towards equitable outcomes," says Rozenberg.

Two of the drivers for Rozenberg's seat at the council table is to continue building on positive changes for social equality and environmental responsibility.

Housing is a social responsibility, says Rozenberg.

"For me it is about ensuring all people to have a place called home."

She said it was important to work across local and national lines to address climate change issues.

Does climate change weigh heavily on young people's shoulders?

"Young people are realising the power (they have) in a social context, and how we show support. We have to keep fighting for change. Any positive change is better than no change, it all adds up."

Rozenberg has been volunteering as an adult Scout leader for the past five years.

She is a venturer leader with the Ashhurst Scout Group and at the Eastman Rover Scout Group in Palmerston North.