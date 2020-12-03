Another successful food drive collection from Palmy

Palmerston North Salvation Army director of ministries Stewart Lee, and Food Drive co-ordinator Lee Healey, with the boxes of food collected at the November 28 Food Drive.

The Palmerston North Salvation Army and Methodist Social Services Food Drive this year netted 460 banana boxes.

Although down on the previous two years, Salvation Army director of social ministries Stewart Lee said the online donation link was another way for Palmy people to donate to the annual collection.

Close to $5000 has been donated online by 70 donors at www.fooddrive.org.nz.

Donations are still being accepted up to Christmas.

Lee said many people made the annual food drive a success, citing the ongoing support and organisation for the physical collecting of food by the Middle District Lions.

"Volunteers turned up to unload and sort the collection, and on Tuesday the Cornerstone Christian School were at the warehouse sorting the best before items.

"Support is still coming in and ongoing."

Lee said Food Drive donations from 2019 meant they could respond immediately to those who required food over lockdown.

The food collected at the November 28 Food Drive was back-up going into Christmas and beyond into 2021, he said.