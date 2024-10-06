Advertisement
Experience spooky fun at Te Manawa Museum’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat event

By Te Manawa
Manawatu Guardian·
2 mins to read
Te Manawa Museum is doing Halloween again.

Get ready for a frightfully fun time at Te Manawa Museum this Halloween season.

On the nights of October 30th and 31, the museum will be transformed, ready for a spooky exploration of the exhibits, offering brave families a unique and thrilling trick-or-treat experience.

For the third year in a row, Te Manawa invites visitors to explore its Halloween Trick-or-Treat event in a self-guided adventure.

This has been a hit with the community since 2022, providing a safe and exciting environment for tamariki and their parents and caregivers to enjoy Halloween festivities.

It’s a great opportunity for children, as well as keen caregivers and parents, to don their Halloween costumes and come experience this holiday in a community setting.

Children can embark on a quest through the museum, collecting hidden stamps in each spooky section while interacting with a cast of quirky characters.

Once all stamps are collected, they can claim their goodie bags filled with lollies – what a treat! Keep an eye out for the Te Manawa rubber ducks playing hide and seek again for a chance to go into the draw to win a special prize.

The treats for this event were generously provided by local favourite Carousel Confectionery. Based in Palmerston North, they have been crafting premium sweets for over 40 years.

If you’ve ever enjoyed a classic Kiwi treats like nougat, liquorice all-sorts, or the iconic Spaceman candy sticks, you know who to thank.

The history of trick-or-treating traces back to Scotland and Ireland, where the tradition of guising – going house to house at Halloween and putting on a small performance to be rewarded with food or treats – goes back at least as far as the 16th century, as does the tradition of people wearing costumes at Halloween.

If you’re looking for a safe place to have some Halloween fun, come along to Trick or Treat at Te Manawa.

Tickets for this event are $5, more information on how to book is available at temanawa.nz.

