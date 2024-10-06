Get ready for a frightfully fun time at Te Manawa Museum this Halloween season.
On the nights of October 30th and 31, the museum will be transformed, ready for a spooky exploration of the exhibits, offering brave families a unique and thrilling trick-or-treat experience.
For the third year in a row, Te Manawa invites visitors to explore its Halloween Trick-or-Treat event in a self-guided adventure.
This has been a hit with the community since 2022, providing a safe and exciting environment for tamariki and their parents and caregivers to enjoy Halloween festivities.
It’s a great opportunity for children, as well as keen caregivers and parents, to don their Halloween costumes and come experience this holiday in a community setting.