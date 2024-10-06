Children can embark on a quest through the museum, collecting hidden stamps in each spooky section while interacting with a cast of quirky characters.

Once all stamps are collected, they can claim their goodie bags filled with lollies – what a treat! Keep an eye out for the Te Manawa rubber ducks playing hide and seek again for a chance to go into the draw to win a special prize.

The treats for this event were generously provided by local favourite Carousel Confectionery. Based in Palmerston North, they have been crafting premium sweets for over 40 years.

If you’ve ever enjoyed a classic Kiwi treats like nougat, liquorice all-sorts, or the iconic Spaceman candy sticks, you know who to thank.

The history of trick-or-treating traces back to Scotland and Ireland, where the tradition of guising – going house to house at Halloween and putting on a small performance to be rewarded with food or treats – goes back at least as far as the 16th century, as does the tradition of people wearing costumes at Halloween.

If you’re looking for a safe place to have some Halloween fun, come along to Trick or Treat at Te Manawa.

Tickets for this event are $5, more information on how to book is available at temanawa.nz.