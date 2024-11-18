Palmerston North Community Leisure Centre will fill with flowers this Sunday as the Manawatu Rose Society and the Palmerston North Floral Art join forces to present ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses’.
“Both groups have worked well together in the past with events and this year we decided to work together again to host the Manawatu Area Floral Art Designer of the Year Competition and our Manawatu Rose Show”, Manawatu Rose Society President Hayden Foulds said.
The Manawatu Area Floral Art Designer of the Year is held every three years, with members of floral art clubs from Dannevirke, Palmerston North, Levin, Marton and Whanganui competing across a range of classes with the winner going on to compete at the national competition next year.
The floral designs are large artworks designed from the floor using a range of plant material and flowers to create designs.