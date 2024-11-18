Advertisement
Everything's rosy for Manawatū Rose Society and floral art show

The bloom of 'Simply Gorgeous' was judged the best in the novice classes by a first-time exhibitor at the 2023 show.

Palmerston North Community Leisure Centre will fill with flowers this Sunday as the Manawatu Rose Society and the Palmerston North Floral Art join forces to present ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses’.

“Both groups have worked well together in the past with events and this year we decided to work together again to host the Manawatu Area Floral Art Designer of the Year Competition and our Manawatu Rose Show”, Manawatu Rose Society President Hayden Foulds said.

The Manawatu Area Floral Art Designer of the Year is held every three years, with members of floral art clubs from Dannevirke, Palmerston North, Levin, Marton and Whanganui competing across a range of classes with the winner going on to compete at the national competition next year.

The floral designs are large artworks designed from the floor using a range of plant material and flowers to create designs.

Manawatu Rose Society President Hayden Foulds with the rose 'Centurion' named for his Grandfather on his 100th birthday.
The title for the Intermediate designers this year is “When the Colours Come Dancing” and for the senior designers it is “Rust, Rhythm and Roses”.

Meanwhile, enthusiasts will be showing off their best blooms at the Manawatu Rose Show.

There are a range of classes for the public to enjoy, from single rose blooms to novelty classes featuring roses in arrangements. The public is invited to enter blooms into the show.

Foulds said people could bring them along before 10am on Sunday and there would be people on hand to help stage them.

“Just cut the stems as long as you can,” he said.

The show marks the start of a busy week for rose enthusiasts, with the presentation of the awards from the International Rose Trials in the Dugald Mackenzie Rose Garden in the Victoria Esplanade Gardens.

In the past two years, new rose varieties from New Zealand and overseas breeders have been grown and assessed by a panel of judges in areas, such as freedom of flowering, health, flower quality and fragrance.

After each trial, roses that have gained an average of 70% are recognised with awards, reflecting the consistently high performance they achieved during trial.

The New Zealand Rose Society trials are one of 30 such trials globally and reflects on Palmerston North as an internationally recognised rose-growing area.

One of the Floral Art designs at the last Designer of the Year held in 2021.
Entry is by gold coin donation with refreshments available from Café Amongst the Roses.

There are also roses and other plants for sale (cash or direct credit) at the show, and raffles available.



