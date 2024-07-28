To coincide with Dying Matters week, the pair were throwing a Death Planning Party next weekend, where stories can be shared with a healthy dose of laughter, with presentations on topics like how to personalise funerals and advanced care planning.
Miller said discussing death and making your wishes known can help lessen the stress - and the financial burden - for loved ones when you do die, allowing them to focus on grief.
“As a Western society we have become removed from death. We often don’t talk about death, wills, funerals, peoples wishes, then when someone dies it can be a big guessing game,” she said.
“Talking about death and your own departure is quite empowering. It makes us live more. It’s a healthy conversation to have. It helps normalise something that is ... normal. It’s okay. It’s not taboo.”
“Having these meaningful conversations benefits everybody. You don’t have to be terminally ill to have these conversations.”
“If you are prepared for your own death you are removing the weight of decision making and when the time comes it means family and loved ones can have that time to focus on grief.
“It can be a gift. It alleviates stress.”
Miller said it helps to look at death practically, too, as it ain’t cheap to die. An average funeral can cost $10,000. Burial costs are rising, too.
So, does anyone know what you really want? Do you want to be embalmed? Do you want to be buried? Do you want to be cremated? Do you want a traditional funeral, or do you want a gathering on the beach?
There is the opportunity for some DIY, and that can lessen the financial burden.
She and her sister cared for her mother in her final weeks. That personal experience sent her on the path to also becoming a trained Death Doula, a non-medical role, providing emotional, physical and spiritual support to people at the end of their lives and their families.
“Because I was privileged to care for my mother when she was dying, it changed my relationship with death, and we were fortunate to be able to care for her at home,” she said.
“She was adamant she wanted to die at home.
“Through this process I realised there were so many options. The natural reaction to death is to ring a funeral director straight away - and they do such a wonderful job, but the moments after death are the so precious - it is time we simply won’t get back, I say, don’t rush into making decisions, put the jug on, and just be present in those moments,” she said.
“There are also ways for families to be hands-on with after-death care ones if they wish.”
Sweetman said times were changing. Funeral services were increasingly deviating from tradition and were becoming more customised to suit.