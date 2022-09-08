We should vote for the most qualified people, not what they look like, says Dave Mollard.

We should vote for the most qualified people, not what they look like, says Dave Mollard.

OPINION:

I'm a hypocrite. One of my values is not judging people on their appearance, but I very rarely live up to this expectation. In theory, we should judge people on their words and actions, not their hairstyle, shoes or colour of their skin, but in practice it's a very useful tool to connect with someone.

While living in India, when my primitive Hindi skills were not up to the task, I could usually spot the person in the crowd who spoke English, purely on the clothing they wore.

I can say hello to people in several different faith-based greetings based on what headwear or jewellery they are wearing. But I still get it wrong, assuming something based on my own experience that is sometimes incorrect.

For some of us, voting in the upcoming local body elections is a matter of judging on the appearance of the candidate. Driving past suburban property fences, plastered with the smiling image of the hopeful future councillor or mayor, with only a few seconds to decide if you like the cut of their jib.

That's where I have this internal values conflict. My emotional side loves the thought of having a wonderfully diverse council, full of all colours, genders, ages and core beliefs. Yet my logical side whispers over my shoulder that we should vote for the most qualified people, not what they look like.

Their age, gender, faith or ethnicity should not be a factor, only that they share the same vision I have for our city. Yet all those demographics are actually qualifying factors for what we should be looking at.

We need a voice for our young people, our Pasifika aiga, our new New Zealanders and yes, even our pale, stale, male family members. But we are electing people to govern our whole city, not just their own demographic.

I guess my point is that we should be curious about having a diverse council, but don't vote for someone just to make you feel woke. Go out and meet the candidates and find out who you think should be your voice at the square table.

You will be pleasantly surprised at the high quality and diversity of all the wonderful people who care so much for our city that they are sacrificing their privacy, their family time and their bank balance to try to make Palmy great again!!

Dave Mollard is a Palmerston North community worker and social commentator