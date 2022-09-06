Thirty-three people are wanting to be a general ward councillor for Palmerston North this election. Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

These are summaries of on-camera interviews of Palmerston North City Council candidates conducted by Local Focus.

Rachel Bowen.

Rachel Bowen's favourite book is The Handmaid's Tale and her favourite restaurant is Brew Union.

She plumps for Palmy over Palmerston North. When asked which party would she be with if she were running for Parliament, Bowen replied, "I wouldn't".

The biggest issue facing Palmerston North is infrastructure - the state of the city's roads and discharging wastewater.

Asked about at-risk groups, Bowen said Palmerston North is a refugee resettlement centre and ethnically is hugely diverse. That comes with some vulnerability for people who might feel isolated. "Our rainbow community has harm statistics that show they are vulnerable and isolated."

She describes herself as an adventurer with a poor sense of direction as she came to New Zealand nearly 20 years ago on an adventure and never went home. She has seen quite a lot of the rest of the world and brings to the council table a frame of reference that is bigger than Palmy.

Lew Findlay.

Lew Findlay's favourite book is The Pilgrim's Progress and his favourite evening meal he cooks himself is steak.

Asked which party he would be with if he were running for Parliament, Findlay said "none, independent".

The biggest issue facing Palmerston North is wastewater disposal as the council is looking at a $500 million upgrade.

Findlay says if he is re-elected he will fight for better footpaths because he is sick of seeing older people, people with prams and people with disabilities treated as second-rate citizens because they cannot use the footpaths safely. "We are not addressing the footpath problems in this city."

Through his association with Street Van, Findlay said he gets to find out what is happening for people on low incomes. He also rubs shoulders with some of the rich people in the city and knows how they feel.

"I was a drug and alcohol counsellor for years here. A lot of the addicts still come and talk to me. I know the people in the city."

Leonie Hapeta.

Leonie Hapeta loves Neil Diamond and cooking lasagne. She prefers Palmerston North over Palmy and if she were running for Parliament she would be with National.

The biggest issue facing Palmerston North is dealing with the city's wastewater. Buses need to be made more "sexy" so people will use them, and the elderly could be an at-risk group "because they are vulnerable and some of them are on the breadline".

Hapeta says she is good with human resources, business and balancing the books. She has been in business for 20 years and employs 25 staff at Aberdeen on Broadway. People can rely on her to be a sensible vote and advocate for them. "If they've got a problem, they can come to me and I will advocate for them around the council table."

Orphee Mickalad.

If not the Bible, Orphee Mickalad's favourite book is Dreams From My Father by Barack Obama. His favourite restaurant is Little Savannah. As a young person, he prefers Palmy over Palmerston North.

Asked which party he would be with if running for Parliament, Mickalad said, "There's quite a number of parties that have good policies, but I think if I was to go on the business side, National Party."

The city is facing two issues that are equally important - housing and infrastructure.

The homeless and couch surfers are at risk-groups in the city. One night he saw a young mum with two kids sleeping in the back of a van. "And that really broke my heart."

Mickalad says he brings an international perspective to the council and that of a migrant. In 2006, he came to New Zealand as a former refugee from the Congo and didn't speak a word of English.