Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Manawatu Guardian

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Judith's Jottings - I'm grateful I was a pin cushion as a baby

Judith Lacy
By
4 mins to read
The Triple J Jabbers, James Pugsley, Jannine Malcolm and Judith Lacy, show their support for NZME's campaign to have 90 per cent of eligible New Zealanders vaccinated by Christmas.

The Triple J Jabbers, James Pugsley, Jannine Malcolm and Judith Lacy, show their support for NZME's campaign to have 90 per cent of eligible New Zealanders vaccinated by Christmas.

OPINION:

I don't like needles. Point one. Yes, I can sew a button on and cobble together two sides of a knitted teddy bear. But needles prick, fall and are hard to thread.

I used

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.