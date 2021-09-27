Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere: Search on for 2022 Youth MP

Being a Youth MP is a great opportunity to influence the way MPs understand issues facing young people. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

The search is on for the next Youth MP to represent Palmerston North in the 2022 Youth Parliament.

I'll be selecting my own Youth MP to represent young people and our city for six months. If you're aged 16–18, Youth Parliament presents an incredible opportunity to use your voice and be heard.

We have a lot of amazing talent in Palmerston North, and I encourage all eligible young people to consider this opportunity.

It's a great chance to get involved and make a contribution in the political arena from your perspective and experience. You can advocate for your community, and have an opportunity to influence the way MPs understand issues facing young people.

I can highly recommend being a Youth MP too, as I was one in 1997. It was a defining experience that reinforced a love of politics, and I vividly remember the experience of debating in the House. Skills I learned in 1997 are still coming in handy today!

To apply for this opportunity, please email a three-minute video or written essay to my electorate office. For more information, email Palmerston.north@parliament.govt.nz.

Over the past few weeks, we've all worked hard to keep the team of five million safe and keep Covid at bay. Now, as we make the most of life at alert level 2, there's one thing we all need to put at the top of the to-do list: get vaccinated.

More than three million people across New Zealand have now had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and, if you're not one of them, I'd really encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and the wider community in Palmerston North. It means you're less likely to get sick and end up in hospital if you do get Covid, and you're less likely to pass the virus on to your family, friends and colleagues.

I've had my first dose and look forward to my second one next week. It's free, and it's really easy to book an appointment. You can do it online at bookmyvaccine.nz or, if you'd prefer to book by phone, you can call the Covid-19 Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26 between 8am and 8pm.

Along with getting vaccinated, it's important for us all to keep up those key health behaviours, like scanning in wherever we go and wearing face coverings when we're out and about, to ensure we keep each other safe.

We've stamped out Covid before and by sticking together we can do it again. Thanks for all your efforts so far! He waka eke noa. We're all in this together.

• Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.