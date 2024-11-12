Advertisement
Children’s art moves on Palmerston North City Library walls

The artwork on the walls of Palmerston North City Library.

Palmerston North City Library has partnered with UCOL’s Workhub to bring artwork to life through animation on the building’s huge walls.

The Library Walls Alive project was launched on Monday and involved artwork from Kids Animation Creation, showcasing birds cared for by the nearby Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery.

The final 5-minute piece brought together 130 individual drawings collected through workshops held at the PN City Library and Wildbase over the spring holiday period by children aged 4 to 14 years.

PNCC play adviser Manumea Durie and innovations programmes co-ordinator Sean Monaghan invited the artists to draw their favourite manu (bird) and UCOL’s Workhub student James McDonald transformed the collection of drawings into a vibrant moving animation.

UCOL’s creative industries co-ordinator Leanne Miller said the ambition was to bring children’s talents to life on a large scale for the community to celebrate.

During the day the public can explore some of the library’s indoor spaces and see the animations, and at night see them on the wall by the library’s main entrance.

Evening viewing: Central Library, George St steps, 11th-15th and 18th-20th November (Monday-Friday after-dark).

Daytime viewing: Oroua Room, Ground Floor Central Library, November 22 10.30am-5pm, November 23 10am-1.30pm.

