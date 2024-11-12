The artwork on the walls of Palmerston North City Library.

Palmerston North City Library has partnered with UCOL’s Workhub to bring artwork to life through animation on the building’s huge walls.

The Library Walls Alive project was launched on Monday and involved artwork from Kids Animation Creation, showcasing birds cared for by the nearby Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery.

The final 5-minute piece brought together 130 individual drawings collected through workshops held at the PN City Library and Wildbase over the spring holiday period by children aged 4 to 14 years.

PNCC play adviser Manumea Durie and innovations programmes co-ordinator Sean Monaghan invited the artists to draw their favourite manu (bird) and UCOL’s Workhub student James McDonald transformed the collection of drawings into a vibrant moving animation.