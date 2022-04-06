Manawatu Tenants' Union's new co-ordinator Cam Jenkins loves coming to work. Photo / Judith Lacy

Cam Jenkins wants to harness the power of tenants' voices. He believes in the strength of the collective.

Jenkins is the new co-ordinator at Manawatū Tenants' Union. He says he's on a steep learning curve but he's loving the role.

When he worked at Foodstuffs he was a First Union delegate and would advocate and support members a few times a year.

Now it's every day and instead of one employer, there are multiple landlords and property managers with different policies and rules.

He is also experienced in advocacy through his work with MaLGRA (Manawatū Lesbian and Gay Rights Association).

The feedback he receives from tenants, thanking him for his help and support, cements why the union needs to exist, he says. "The work we do actually gets outcomes."

He says there is a large power imbalance between landlords/property managers and tenants.

"A lot of stuff makes me angry but I turn that anger into passion for what I do."

Jenkins has replaced Ben Schmidt who is now an organiser for the Tertiary Education Union. Jenkins wants to expand on the good work his predecessor did.

He works 25 hours a week and is combining the role with finishing his accountancy degree at Massey University.

As part of his degree, he has done papers on diversity and inclusion in the workplace and is driven by equality and equitable outcomes.

Jenkins was already familiar with MTU's work as he served as treasurer on its governance board. MTU's education, support and advocacy services for tenancy questions and issues are free; it relies on grants and donations.

Jenkins prefers the term housing problem instead of crisis as a crisis implies it will be fixed immediately. The shortage of housing was a crisis but is now a long-term systematic problem, he says.

A shortage of rental properties and high rents are the two biggest issues facing tenants.

When market rent becomes the same as what people earn then the system will be broken because people can't sustain that level of outgoing. Jenkins' accounting mind says the system is not working and it is not making any sense.

He is keen to organise tenant rallies to push for fair and reasonable rents to be calculated independently like the living wage is.



Jenkins encourages any tenant with an issue to come forward, stand up and speak up.

"If we get enough people rallying and standing together we can influence change."

The lived experiences of tenants can be collated and used to make submissions on proposed legislation.



Jenkins would like a housing warrant of fitness introduced. While there are healthy homes standards for rental properties there is no requirement claims made by landlords standards have been met are verified. The standards rely on a landlord ticking a box, he says, so tenants need to stand up and say their house doesn't meet the requirements.

Landlords need to include a signed statement in their tenancy agreement about the property's compliance with the healthy homes standards, which include heating, ventilation, drainage and insulation.

Landlords who don't comply with the standards may face exemplary damages through the Tenancy Tribunal.

Long-time MTU co-ordinator Kevin Reilly is now on the governance board.

• Manawatū Tenants' Union is in Hancock Community House. Ring 357 7435 or email info@mtu.org.nz.