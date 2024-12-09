Advertisement
Bong found as police search car following Palmerston North perfume theft

Paul Williams
By
Journalist·Manawatu Guardian·
2 mins to read
Manawatū area commander Inspector Ross Grantham said police sniffed out two alleged offenders within minutes. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police found a “bong” typically used for the smoking of drugs when they pulled over a car seen driving erratically in Palmerston North yesterday.

A subsequent search of the vehicle also found more than $4500 worth of items that matched the description of those stolen from a store in Palmerston North earlier in the day.

Among the items stolen was a large amount of perfume.

Manawatū area commander Inspector Ross Grantham said police sniffed out two alleged offenders within minutes.

Grantham said police stopped a vehicle after it was allegedly seen driving erratically on Ngata Street at about 12.40pm yesterday.

The search was initiated after a “bong” was seen inside the vehicle.

An estimated $4500 worth of items – including a large amount of perfume – was located stacked in two baskets in the back seat, along with a shotgun shell.

Grantham said staff from the store involved were grateful to the two arresting officers.

They were made aware of the arrest and were pleased to hear the stolen items had been recovered.

A 23-year-old gang associate and a 15-year-old gang prospect who were arrested at the scene are due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court and Palmerston North Youth Court.

