Manawatū area commander Inspector Ross Grantham said police sniffed out two alleged offenders within minutes. Photo / Bevan Conley

Manawatū area commander Inspector Ross Grantham said police sniffed out two alleged offenders within minutes. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police found a “bong” typically used for the smoking of drugs when they pulled over a car seen driving erratically in Palmerston North yesterday.

A subsequent search of the vehicle also found more than $4500 worth of items that matched the description of those stolen from a store in Palmerston North earlier in the day.

Among the items stolen was a large amount of perfume.

Manawatū area commander Inspector Ross Grantham said police sniffed out two alleged offenders within minutes.

Grantham said police stopped a vehicle after it was allegedly seen driving erratically on Ngata Street at about 12.40pm yesterday.