The buses could take two bikes at a time.

Horizons Regional Council manager transport services Mark Read said there was a compliance debate within the bus industry about carrying bicycle racks and the decision to remove them was made by bus operators in reaction to concerns raised by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

The agency issued an alert to public transport authorities and bus companies nationwide after determining bike racks on some bus models can partially obstruct headlights, posing a compliance and safety risk.

Headlights must not be obscured under any circumstances, even during daytime operations.

“The restriction has been issued by bus operators across New Zealand following a safety notice from NZTA,” he said.

“NZTA determined the way some bicycle racks are fitted on some buses can partially obscure headlights. NZTA sent an alert to all public transport authorities across the country, asking operators to check their buses.”

“After further evaluation and consideration of the safety notice, bus operators have unanimously agreed to implement a complete ban on using bicycle racks until these safety concerns can be addressed due to the compliance and safety risk.”

The racks already installed on Connect buses would remain in place, but would not be able to be used, he said.

“We know this is inconvenient for passengers as the racks help to provide low-emissions transport options. However, our focus is on the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and our frontline public transport staff.

“We are working with operators to communicate this to drivers and passengers. We will work with operators, other regional councils, the Bus and Coach Association, and NZTA to resolve this as soon as possible.”

