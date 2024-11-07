Advertisement
Bikes racks taken off Connect buses in Palmerston North and Whanganui

Paul Williams
By
Journalist·Manawatu Guardian·
3 mins to read
The racks already installed on Connect buses would remain in place, but would not be able to be used.

Bicycle racks will be taken off public transport Connect buses operating in the Horizons Regional Council catchment from tomorrow because of concerns they might be affecting bus headlights at night.

Bikes aren’t allowed inside the buses. Horizons regional councillor Sam Ferguson, a staunch advocate for public transport and cycling, said it had the potential to affect commuters who regularly cycle to and from bus stops.

“This will impact quite a few people,” he said.

There were 38 buses operating in Palmerston North and 16 in Whanganui during peak periods. Usage data collected in Horizons centres of Ashhurst, Feilding, Palmerston North and Whanganui shows buses transported bikes on 2058 occasions in the 12 months to October.

Horizons regional councillor Sam Ferguson says the removal of the bike racks had the potential to affect commuters who regularly cycle to and from bus stops.
The buses could take two bikes at a time.

Horizons Regional Council manager transport services Mark Read said there was a compliance debate within the bus industry about carrying bicycle racks and the decision to remove them was made by bus operators in reaction to concerns raised by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

The agency issued an alert to public transport authorities and bus companies nationwide after determining bike racks on some bus models can partially obstruct headlights, posing a compliance and safety risk.

Headlights must not be obscured under any circumstances, even during daytime operations.

“The restriction has been issued by bus operators across New Zealand following a safety notice from NZTA,” he said.

“NZTA determined the way some bicycle racks are fitted on some buses can partially obscure headlights. NZTA sent an alert to all public transport authorities across the country, asking operators to check their buses.”

“After further evaluation and consideration of the safety notice, bus operators have unanimously agreed to implement a complete ban on using bicycle racks until these safety concerns can be addressed due to the compliance and safety risk.”

The racks already installed on Connect buses would remain in place, but would not be able to be used, he said.

“We know this is inconvenient for passengers as the racks help to provide low-emissions transport options. However, our focus is on the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and our frontline public transport staff.

“We are working with operators to communicate this to drivers and passengers. We will work with operators, other regional councils, the Bus and Coach Association, and NZTA to resolve this as soon as possible.”

For more information about public transport in the Horizons region, go to horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport or follow Connect – Horizons Regional Transport on Instagram and Facebook.


