Bike racks have been banned on the front of buses in Hawke’s Bay while authorities sort out issues over possible obstruction of headlights.

Bike racks on Hawke's Bay buses can't be used, because the bikes may be obstructing headlights. Photo / HBRC

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, which has contracts with Go Bus, said today that from Saturday the use of front-mounted bike racks on all public transport buses in Hawke’s Bay will stop until further notice.

This restriction follows a national decision by bus operators in response to a safety notice from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

The Government agency issued an alert to public transport authorities and bus companies across New Zealand after determining that bike racks on some bus models can partially obstruct headlights, which poses a compliance and safety risk.