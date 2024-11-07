Advertisement
Bike racks on buses banned in Hawke’s Bay: ‘We’re very disappointed to be forced into this’

Bike racks have been banned on the front of buses in Hawke’s Bay while authorities sort out issues over possible obstruction of headlights.

Bike racks on Hawke's Bay buses can't be used, because the bikes may be obstructing headlights. Photo / HBRC
The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, which has contracts with Go Bus, said today that from Saturday the use of front-mounted bike racks on all public transport buses in Hawke’s Bay will stop until further notice.

This restriction follows a national decision by bus operators in response to a safety notice from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

The Government agency issued an alert to public transport authorities and bus companies across New Zealand after determining that bike racks on some bus models can partially obstruct headlights, which poses a compliance and safety risk.

Headlights must not be obscured under any circumstances, even during daytime operations.

After further assessment of the safety notice, bus operators have agreed to implement a complete ban on bike racks across all bus types until the concerns are resolved.

Martin Williams, regional councillor and Hawke’s Bay Regional Transport Committee chair, expressed frustration with the restriction.

“We are very disappointed to be forced into implementing this ban,” he said.

“Supporting connected, low-emission journeys through biking, walking, and bus use is a key objective to reduce emissions and improve public health in our region.

“We hope that this compliance issue regarding headlight obstruction by bike racks can be resolved as quickly as possible.”

“We thank our customers for their understanding as we manage this challenging restriction. Our staff and drivers will do their best to inform affected passengers,” he added.

