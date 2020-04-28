The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra continues its weekly free streamed performances with a new six-part series which premieres today.

Bach Sei Solo is one of three streaming premieres by the NZSO this week with support from performing partner RNZ Concert.

Bach Sei Solo features NZSO string players performing their favourite movements from one of Johann Sebastian Bach's solo partitas, sonatas or suites, and sharing their thoughts on what the music means to them.

Each performance was filmed by a player performing in their home.

Advertisement

This week NZSO Guest Assistant Concertmaster Jessica Oddie performs three movements from Bach's Sonata No. 3, recorded in her studio apartment.

On Friday, May 1 at 6.30pm Shed Series – Speed will feature renowned German-Canadian cellist Johannes Moser.

Moser, who last performed live with the NZSO in 2018, joins with NZSO Section Principal Cello Andrew Joyce, Associate Principal Cello Ken Ichinose and Cello Rowan Prior performing New Zealand composer Gareth Farr's mesmerising work Ascent.

Curated by NZSO Principal Conductor in Residence Hamish McKeich, Speed is an exciting, fast-paced concert where each piece of music is no longer than three minutes, creating a rapid-fire experience that includes works from Britten, Rimsky-Korsakov and more.

On Sunday, May 3 at 4pm the NZSO in association with Ryman Healthcare presents the third of its Discovering Beethoven series in celebration of the composer's 250th birthday this year.

While the NZSO has not been able to perform live concerts due to Covid-19 restrictions, the national orchestra has been busy presenting free online performances to New Zealanders.

It has also included the weekly Play Our Part series with NZSO players and guests performing from their homes, a series of education videos called Music Room, and previously filmed NZSO concert performances.

All performances can be viewed at https://live.nzso.co.nz/ and Music Room videos at nzso.co.nz/nzso-engage/music-room/ via smart TV, mobile phone, tablet or computer.