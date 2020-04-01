Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising people to delete widely distributed 'phishing scam' emails which direct recipients to a counterfeit website to renew their vehicle licence (registration).

"These emails are not from the NZ Transport Agency. They are part of a phishing scam which leads people to a counterfeit website. If you receive one of these messages you should delete it immediately," said Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesman Andy Knackstedt.

Since Waka Kotahi first issued warnings about a similar phishing scam in late 2019, several new versions of the original phishing email have appeared.

An email genuinely sent from the NZTA will include your specific vehicle details (eg your plate number, vehicle make and the licence expiry date on the rego label on your vehicle).

If you receive an email doesn't include your specific vehicle details, or you think there's anything suspicious or incorrect, do not complete the online renewal transaction the email links you to. If you think you've received a scam email, or you're unsure about anything, please email us at info@nzta.govt.nz

You can use this link if you're due to renew your rego