We all remember Cyclone Gabrielle last year, and some of us recall the floods of 2004 or 1988. Since becoming a city councillor, I’ve become somewhat fixated on our stormwater network’s performance: whenever we’re faced with a major deluge, I find myself anxiously watching the rising river and the swollen drains.

I consider a strong stormwater network to be crucial for metropolitan life on a floodplain in one of the wetter parts of the country.

Our drains, pipes, channels, green spaces, stopbanks and floodgates all work together to manage water flow across the city towards the Manawatū River. When the system works well, excess water is transported away before it can cause property damage or restrict street access.

Palmerstonians have historically supported spending on stormwater and flood protection. A comprehensive review in the early 1990s, spurred by the 1988 flood, set the council on a 30-year investment trajectory.

Developments in modelling have targeted this work over time and even now, new pumps are being installed at the Wikiriwhi Pump Station and pipe upgrades are going on in Ruahine St. The new long-term plan allocates significant funds for network improvements over the next decade, including essential upgrades in Ashhurst.

I think this investment is timely because residents are noticing signs of strain in the network, such as frequent minor flooding, poor drainage, erosion, and backflow contamination. Considering our location on a floodplain with low-lying areas, inner-city streams and a major river, we’re vulnerable.

Last week community pages were filled with images of localised flooding in Andrews Ave and other areas. Yards across the city are flooding more frequently after heavy rain.

Increased housing intensification, which reduces permeable surfaces and increases run-off, heightens this risk in my opinion. With the Government requiring the council to enable 400 new houses annually, it’s clear that despite ongoing investment, I think we must be much more innovative to keep the network responsive.

Adding to the uncertainty is the ongoing water reform, with questions over the inclusion of stormwater assets in any new regional water service entity.

Until these issues are resolved, the council continues replacing and upgrading pipes and pumps, building a comprehensive data set on the network’s condition, and developing a city-wide stormwater strategy as part of our long-term plan.

We are actively looking at what solutions are working elsewhere around the world, learning from others’ experiences. We appreciate your patience with this sometimes disruptive but critical investment.

I believe a well-performing stormwater network should go unnoticed as it quietly safeguards our homes, roads, and environment, but we must remain vigilant, ensuring proactive investments and innovative approaches reduce our risk of disaster.







