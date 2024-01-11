A concrete pipe is delivered to Gasworks Drain on the outskirts of Palmerston North on Thursday in preparation for widening the drain. Photo / Judith Lacy

The Napier Rd entrance to the Manawatū River shared pathway on the outskirts of Palmerston North is likely to be closed until May.

Palmerston North City Council is improving the stormwater infrastructure along Gasworks Drain, which connects Napier Rd to the shared pathway.

This week council staff have been preparing the ground for a specialist digger to start work next week.

The stormwater drain will be widened to improve the capacity of the stormwater catchment area that services Kelvin Grove, council three waters group manager Mike Monaghan said.

The walkway alongside the drain is narrow and heavy machinery is required to carry out the work.

“We understand this will inconvenience recreational users trying to access the shared river pathway,” he said.

The Ruamahanga Cres entrance downstream from the work and the Te Matai Rd entrance upstream remain open. The bridge over the drain is also open, so people can still walk and cycle the length of the river pathway.

The entranceway is likely to be closed until May and a 30km/h speed restriction is currently in place along that section of Napier Rd.

The council is working closely with Rangitāne to ensure the upgraded stormwater system incorporates new fish beds and spawning areas. Rangitāne has relocated fish from the area. Once the work is completed, they will release fish back into the improved environment.

“These upgrades are essential due to the increasing residential development in Kelvin Grove. The upgraded stormwater system will significantly improve the capacity to store stormwater before it flows into the river,” Monaghan said.

A dump truck at work along Gasworks Drain in Palmerston North on Thursday. Photo / Judith Lacy

The drain’s name comes from the coal-fired gasworks that operated on Napier Rd from 1923 to 1970.

Kelvin Grove’s residential development is currently centred on either side of James Line, with the names of new streets including Serenity Cres, Magnolia Lane and Rangeview Dr.

Also off James Line is the council subdivision, Tamakuku Tce.















