10 Questions with the Black Seeds' Barnaby Weir

5 minutes to read

The Black Seeds in concert. Photo / Will Moore

Kim Gillespie
Kim Gillespie is an NZME journalist

Summer's here and so are the Black Seeds. We catch up with frontman Barnaby Weir ahead of their upcoming tour.

What is it that makes the Black Seeds' music a uniquely Kiwi sound?

The Black

