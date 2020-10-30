10 Questions with the Phoenix Foundation's Samuel Scott

The Phoenix Foundation have released a new album. Photo / Will Moore

The six-piece Phoenix Foundation have just released Friend Ship, their first album in five years, and are getting set for a national tour and this summer's Rhythm & Alps festival. But first, we catch up with the band's Samuel Scott.

1 Tell us who you are and where you're from.

I am Samuel Scott and I am from Newtown and also The Phoenix Foundation.

2 Describe your sound in one sentence.

If the Beatles were even better, had lots of synths and ate more pastries.

3 What have the events of 2020 taught you about life and music?

That the things we care about are fragile. Not everyone has a sweet-as way of life and those of us that do take it for granted are selfishly destroying the planet. Covid has shown us it can all come tumbling and I think this is just the start.

4 Which of your songs is your favourite to perform live and why?

Ha, maybe The Friendly Society because it's wonderful self-indulgent, druggy nonsense. 100 per cent the sort of track we'd never play at a New Year's festival! We'll just play all the fun ones that the crowd will enjoy and thankfully I love playing those too.

5 What can the Rhythm & Alps audience expect from your performance at the festival?

For one thing they can expect a very talented, amazing guest vocalist as the festival is OUT OF HER PROVINCE. Hint hint. It's Nadia Reid. Her album is called Out Of My Province, she's from Otago. It all makes sense!

6 Which other acts on the festival bill do you most want to see?

Oooh so many. Benee, of course, and Reb Fountain. Those are two who have been digging this year. But Fat Freddy's and Shihad are olllllllllld friends and both always put on an excellent festival show.

7 What does success as a musician mean to you?

Several types of hummus backstage. Hmm or when our friends who by all rights should be sick of us by now make the effort to call ya to say they like your new song. A phone call of appreciation is a big level up from a text.

8 What would you tell a young person wanting to be a successful musician?

Surround yourself with lovely people who tell you the truth.

9 Who or what excites you most about music right now?

I think we are about to hit by a new punk-like revolution of anti-establishment, angry, beautiful music. I can feel it brewing. I don't know what it is yet but I'm excited by the 18-year-olds who are about to tell us that we have ruined the world and to get out of their way.

10 You can only fit one album by another artist on your device — what is it?

The Breeders — Last Splash , I dunno or like 100 other options. What kind of hell is this where we only get one album?

• The Phoenix Foundation's Friend Ship tour will take in Paekakariki, Christchurch, Dunedin, Mount Maunganui, Leigh, Auckland, Napier and Wellington in November before Rhythm & Alps in Wanaka from December 29-31.